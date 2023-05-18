Ganadores Premios Nuestra Tierra 2023: esta es la lista completa de premios

En el Teatro Jorge Eliecer Gaitán de Bogotá se vivió un ambiente de música, fiesta y talento colombiano con la celebración de la edición número 12 de los Premios Nuestra Tierra. El evento inició sobre las 4 de la tarde, en donde los artistas desfilaron por la alfombra roja y a las 7:30 de la noche comenzó la gala de premiación. La transmisión se podrá ver este lunes 22 de mayo a las 8:00 pm por el Canal RCN.
Sin duda alguna, las grandes ganadoras fueron las mujeres, talentosas y poderosos nombres se llevaron premios como Mujer Raíz de Nuestra Tierra que fue para Goyo. Artista Imagen Nuestra Tierra en el mundo para Karol G. Mejor Artista Popular Arelys Henao, Mejor Canción Pop, Shakira con Te Felicito.
El Premio Leyenda De Nuestra Tierra fue para el maestro Alci Acosta por su trayectoria e innumerables éxitos y aporte a la música.
Ganadores Premios Nuestra Tierra
Categoría especial
ARTISTA IMAGEN DE NUESTRA TIERRA EN EL MUNDO
1. Karol G
MUJER RAÍZ DE NUESTRA TIERRA
1. Goyo
Categoría general
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
1. La Bachata - Manuel Turizo
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
1. Feid
ARTISTA REVELACIÓN
1. Luis Alfonso
MEJOR PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO
1. Ovy On The Drums
MEJOR ÁLBUM DEL AÑO
1. Feliz cumpleaños ferxxo (T.P.E.A.) Feid
Categoría música urbana
MEJOR ARTISTA URBANO
1. Feid
MEJOR COLABORACIÓN URBANA
1. Ryan Castro x Feid - Monastery.
MEJOR CANCIÓN URBANA
1. Los cachos - Piso 21 x Manuel Turizo
Categoría música pop
MEJOR ARTISTA POP.
1. Sebastián Yatra
MEJOR DÚO o GRUPO POP
1. Morat
MEJOR CANCIÓN POP
1. Te Felicito - Shakira x Rauw Alejandro
Categoría música popular
MEJOR CANCIÓN POPULAR
1. De pura rabia - Yeison Jiménez.
MEJOR ARTISTA POPULAR
1. Arelys Henao.
Categoría música vallenata
MEJOR ARTISTA VALLENATO
1. Silvestre Dangond.
MEJOR CANCIÓN VALLENATA
1. Modo avión - Elder Dayán Díaz x Lucas Dangond.
Categoría tropical Caribe
MEJOR ARTISTA TROPICAL/SALSA/CUMBIA
1. Grupo Niche
MEJOR CANCIÓN TROPICAL/SALSA/CUMBIA
1. Mujeriego - Ryan Castro
Categoría folclor
MEJOR ARTISTA FOLCLÓRICO
1. Carlos Vives
MEJOR CANCIÓN FOLCLÓRICA
1. En la selva - Carlos Vives x Katie James.
Categoría alternativa rock indie
MEJOR ARTISTA ALTERNATIVO/ROCK/INDIE
1. Juanes
MEJOR CANCIÓN ALTERNATIVA/ROCK/INDIE
1. Ojitos lindos - Bad Bunny x Bomba Estéreo
Categoría Dance/electrónica
MEJOR ARTISTA/DJ/PRODUCTOR DANCE-ELECTRÓNICO
1. Víctor Cárdenas
MEJOR CANCIÓN DANCE/ELECTRÓNICA
1. Cairo - Karol G x Ovy on the Drums
Categoría Videos / Conciertos
MEJOR VIDEO DEL AÑO
1. Baloncito viejo - Carlos Vives x Camilo
MEJOR CONCIERTO DEL AÑO
1. Medallo en el mapa - Maluma