18 de mayo de 2023

Ganadores Premios Nuestra Tierra 2023: esta es la lista completa de premios

En el Teatro Jorge Eliecer Gaitán de Bogotá, se llevó a cabo una nueva entrega de los Premios Nuestra Tierra 2023, que desde 2007 premia a lo mejor de la música hecha en Colombia para el mundo.

Por Redacción Vea

En el Teatro Jorge Eliecer Gaitán de Bogotá se vivió un ambiente de música, fiesta y talento colombiano con la celebración de la edición número 12 de los Premios Nuestra Tierra. El evento inició sobre las 4 de la tarde, en donde los artistas desfilaron por la alfombra roja y a las 7:30 de la noche comenzó la gala de premiación. La transmisión se podrá ver este lunes 22 de mayo a las 8:00 pm por el Canal RCN.

Sin duda alguna, las grandes ganadoras fueron las mujeres, talentosas y poderosos nombres se llevaron premios como Mujer Raíz de Nuestra Tierra que fue para Goyo. Artista Imagen Nuestra Tierra en el mundo para Karol G. Mejor Artista Popular Arelys Henao, Mejor Canción Pop, Shakira con Te Felicito.

El Premio Leyenda De Nuestra Tierra fue para el maestro Alci Acosta por su trayectoria e innumerables éxitos y aporte a la música.

Ganadores Premios Nuestra Tierra

Categoría especial

ARTISTA IMAGEN DE NUESTRA TIERRA EN EL MUNDO

1. Karol G

MUJER RAÍZ DE NUESTRA TIERRA

1. Goyo

Categoría general

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

1. La Bachata - Manuel Turizo

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

1. Feid

ARTISTA REVELACIÓN

1. Luis Alfonso

MEJOR PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO

1. Ovy On The Drums

MEJOR ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

1. Feliz cumpleaños ferxxo (T.P.E.A.) Feid

Categoría música urbana

MEJOR ARTISTA URBANO

1. Feid

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN URBANA

1. Ryan Castro x Feid - Monastery.

MEJOR CANCIÓN URBANA

1. Los cachos - Piso 21 x Manuel Turizo

Categoría música pop

MEJOR ARTISTA POP.

1. Sebastián Yatra

MEJOR DÚO o GRUPO POP

1. Morat

MEJOR CANCIÓN POP

1. Te Felicito - Shakira x Rauw Alejandro

Categoría música popular

MEJOR CANCIÓN POPULAR

1. De pura rabia - Yeison Jiménez.

MEJOR ARTISTA POPULAR

1. Arelys Henao.

Categoría música vallenata

MEJOR ARTISTA VALLENATO

1. Silvestre Dangond.

MEJOR CANCIÓN VALLENATA

1. Modo avión - Elder Dayán Díaz x Lucas Dangond.

Categoría tropical Caribe

MEJOR ARTISTA TROPICAL/SALSA/CUMBIA

1. Grupo Niche

MEJOR CANCIÓN TROPICAL/SALSA/CUMBIA

1. Mujeriego - Ryan Castro

Categoría folclor

MEJOR ARTISTA FOLCLÓRICO

1. Carlos Vives

MEJOR CANCIÓN FOLCLÓRICA

1. En la selva - Carlos Vives x Katie James.

Categoría alternativa rock indie

MEJOR ARTISTA ALTERNATIVO/ROCK/INDIE

1. Juanes

MEJOR CANCIÓN ALTERNATIVA/ROCK/INDIE

1. Ojitos lindos - Bad Bunny x Bomba Estéreo

Categoría Dance/electrónica

MEJOR ARTISTA/DJ/PRODUCTOR DANCE-ELECTRÓNICO

1. Víctor Cárdenas

MEJOR CANCIÓN DANCE/ELECTRÓNICA

1. Cairo - Karol G x Ovy on the Drums

Categoría Videos / Conciertos

MEJOR VIDEO DEL AÑO

1. Baloncito viejo - Carlos Vives x Camilo

MEJOR CONCIERTO DEL AÑO

1. Medallo en el mapa - Maluma

