Premios Oscar 2024: ‘Pobres Criaturas’, ‘Oppenheimer’ y otros ganadores de la edición 96

La 96ª edición de los Premios Oscar llegó a su conclusión en la noche de este 10 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood (California), donde quedaron momentos memorables y nuevas estatuillas para celebrar entre los cinéfilos de todo el mundo.
En una noche llena de glamour y emoción, Hollywood honró lo mejor del cine del año pasado, reconociendo el talento excepcional tanto delante como detrás de la cámara. Desde sorpresas emocionantes hasta victorias esperadas, los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2024 capturaron la esencia de la excelencia cinematográfica, dejando una marca indeleble en la historia del séptimo arte.Sigue a la Revista Vea en WhatsApp
Robert Downey Jr., ganador a 'Mejor actor de reparto' por 'Oppenheimer'.
Ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2023
Mejor actor principal
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer - Ganador
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Mejor director
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - Ganador
- Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Mejor actriz principal
- Emma Stone, Poor Things - Ganadora
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Mejor película
- Oppenheimer - Ganadora
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- Zone of Interest
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The color purple
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - Ganadora
Mejor corto animado
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko - Ganador
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
Mejor película animada
- Elemental
- Nimona
- The Boy and the Heron - Ganadora
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor guion original
- Anatomy of a Fall - Ganadora
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Mejor guion adaptado
- American Fiction - Ganadora
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor maquillaje
- Pobres criaturas - Ganadora
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Society of the Snow
Mejor diseño de producción
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Pobres criaturas - Ganadora
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Pobres criaturas - Ganadora
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
Mejor película internacional
- The Teachers’ Lounge (Alemania)
- The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido) - Ganadora
- Io Capitano (Italia)
- Perfect Days, (Japón)
- La sociedad de la nieve, (España)
Mejor actor de reparto
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - Ganador
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Charles Melton, May December
- Mark Ruffalo, Pobres criaturas
Mejores efectos visuales
- Godzilla Minus One - Ganadora
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
Mejor edición
- Oppenheimer - Ganadora
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Pobres criaturas
Mejor corto documental
- The Last Repair Shop - Ganador
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island In Between
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Mejor documental
- 20 Days in Mariupol - Ganador
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
Mejor fotografía
- Oppenheimer - Ganadora
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Pobres criaturas
Mejor cortometraje
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - Ganador
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
Mejor sonido
- The Zone of Interest - Ganadora
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
Mejor banda sonora
- Oppenheimer - Ganadora
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Poor Things
Mejor canción original
- What Was I Made For? de Barbie- Ganadora
- The Fire Inside de Flamin’ Hot
- I’m Just Ken de Barbie
- It Never Went Away de American Symphony