Premios Oscar 2024: ‘Pobres Criaturas’, ‘Oppenheimer’ y otros ganadores de la edición 96

Este es el listado completo y actualizado de los ganadores, por cada categoría, de los Premios Oscar 2024.

Por Redacción Vea

10 de marzo de 2024

La 96ª edición de los Premios Oscar llegó a su conclusión en la noche de este 10 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood (California), donde quedaron momentos memorables y nuevas estatuillas para celebrar entre los cinéfilos de todo el mundo.

En una noche llena de glamour y emoción, Hollywood honró lo mejor del cine del año pasado, reconociendo el talento excepcional tanto delante como detrás de la cámara. Desde sorpresas emocionantes hasta victorias esperadas, los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2024 capturaron la esencia de la excelencia cinematográfica, dejando una marca indeleble en la historia del séptimo arte.

Mejor actor principal

  • Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer - Ganador
  • Bradley Cooper, Maestro
  • Colman Domingo, Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
  • Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Mejor director

  • Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer - Ganador
  • Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
  • Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Mejor actriz principal

  • Emma Stone, Poor Things - Ganadora
  • Annette Bening, Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Mejor película

  • Oppenheimer - Ganadora
  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Past Lives
  • Poor Things
  • Zone of Interest

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks, The color purple
  • America Ferrera, Barbie
  • Jodie Foster, Nyad
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers - Ganadora

Mejor corto animado

  • War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko - Ganador
  • Letter to a Pig
  • Ninety-Five Senses
  • Our Uniform
  • Pachyderme

Mejor película animada

  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • The Boy and the Heron - Ganadora
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor guion original

  • Anatomy of a Fall - Ganadora
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • May December
  • Past Lives

Mejor guion adaptado

  • American Fiction - Ganadora
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejor maquillaje

  • Pobres criaturas - Ganadora
  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Society of the Snow

Mejor diseño de producción

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Pobres criaturas - Ganadora
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • Pobres criaturas - Ganadora
  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer

Mejor película internacional

  • The Teachers’ Lounge (Alemania)
  • The Zone of Interest (Reino Unido) - Ganadora
  • Io Capitano (Italia)
  • Perfect Days, (Japón)
  • La sociedad de la nieve, (España)

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer - Ganador
  • Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Ryan Gosling, Barbie
  • Charles Melton, May December
  • Mark Ruffalo, Pobres criaturas

Mejores efectos visuales

  • Godzilla Minus One - Ganadora
  • The Creator
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Napoleon

Mejor edición

  • Oppenheimer - Ganadora
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Pobres criaturas

Mejor corto documental

  • The Last Repair Shop - Ganador
  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island In Between
  • Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Mejor documental

  • 20 Days in Mariupol - Ganador
  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill a Tiger

Mejor fotografía

  • Oppenheimer - Ganadora
  • El Conde
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Pobres criaturas

Mejor cortometraje

  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar - Ganador
  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Knight of Fortune
  • Red, White and Blue

Mejor sonido

  • The Zone of Interest - Ganadora
  • The Creator
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer

Mejor banda sonora

  • Oppenheimer - Ganadora
  • American Fiction
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Poor Things

Mejor canción original

  • What Was I Made For? de Barbie- Ganadora
  • The Fire Inside de Flamin’ Hot
  • I’m Just Ken de Barbie
  • It Never Went Away de American Symphony
