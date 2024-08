Nació el hijo de Justin Bieber y su esposa Hailey Baldwin: “qué hermosura”

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 27, 2020 Canadian singer Justin Bieber arrives for YouTube Originals' "Justin Bieber: Seasons" premiere at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles. - Justin Bieber on Friday told fans in a video posted to Instagram that he's been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which is causing him partial facial paralysis. The 28-year-old pop singer recently announced he was pausing his Justice World Tour due to illness, hours before his first slated concert in Toronto. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP)